Former NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta says her wrestling journey is far from over

Former NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta (real name Stephanie De Landre) isn't letting her release from WWE hold her back from chasing her dreams.

Pirotta was involved in a storyline with Duke Hudson as his on-screen partner. The duo feuded with another on-screen couple, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell. However, she and Lumis were a few of the superstars released by WWE on April 29th.

During a recent interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Pirotta admitted that she was heartbroken, but it wouldn't blindside her.

"Obviously, it’s heartbreaking. WWE is my dream job and to lose that is, obviously, a huge loss. But I’ve been thinking about it a lot and since I’ve been at WWE, the last year, these kinds of cuts have been coming very often and also kind of out of nowhere. So I think it would be silly to say, ‘I was so shocked and so blindsided,’ because the way that it is at the moment is it’s kinda like, ‘Well, you know it’s happening at some point. You know that phone call is gonna ring. It’s gonna come." [H/T Fightful]

The Australian further added that she felt like there was a lot more for her to accomplish in the company, but no one is safe from the recurring layoffs.

"So obviously I wish it wasn’t right now, I feel like I had a lot more to do with WWE, but I wouldn’t say it’s such a shock because I don’t think there are many people that can be completely confident that they’re safe right now." [H/T Fightful]

Check out the entire interview below:

Persia Pirotta on Indi Hartwell segment at NXT Spring Breakin'

In a backstage segment between Hartwell and Hudson NXT Spring Breakin', a heartbroken Hartwell stared at her wedding ring. Hudson entered the locker room and the two stared at each other before Hudson seemingly leaned in for a kiss to which Hartwell yelled, “Oh hell no!” Hudson responded with 'You wish' before the two walked out of the room.

Pirotta took a seeming jab at one or both superstars, implying that it was barely any time since the release of their respective on-screen partners.

"Dang the body isn’t even cold yet!" tweeted Pirotta.

Pirotta signed with NXT in March last year and debuted as Indi Hartwell's close friend. The duo worked impressively as a tag team before their storylines with Dexter Lumis and Duke Hudson, which turned them into bitter rivals.

We wish Persia Pirotta (or Stephanie De Landre) the best for her future ventures.

Edited by Vishal Kataria