Former WWE star expresses disbelief in Indi Hartwell's segment following Dexter Lumis' release

Former NXT Superstar Persia Pirotta (real name Stephanie De Landre) recently shared her thoughts on Indi Hartwell's segment on NXT Spring Breakin' following the release of herself and Dexter Lumis.

Lumis and Persia Pirotta, who were on-screen partners to Indi Hartwell and Duke Hudson, respectively, were recently released by WWE. The four stars were involved in a storyline with each other where the two women and their partners first feuded for a while before becoming friends.

Hudson had even teamed up with Dexter to face Pretty Deadly on the April 19th episode of NXT before the former's release.

The latest edition of NXT Spring Breakin' featured a distraught Hartwell staring at her wedding ring. Duke Hudson walked into the locker room, and the two stared at each other for a few seconds before he seemingly leaned in for a kiss. Hartwell yelled, “Oh hell no!” and Hudson responded, “You wish,” before both walked away from each other.

Persia Pirotta took to Twitter to react to the segments stating that the body isn't even cold yet, referring to her and Lumis' release.

"Dang the body isn’t even cold yet!" tweeted Pirotta.

It is yet to be seen how Indi Hartwell and Duke Hudson's characters will be portrayed without their significant other in the picture.

Dexter Lumis is set to appear in local wrestling promotion following WWE release

Following his release by the company, Lumis did not take long to share an update on his wrestling career outside WWE.

Local wrestling promotion Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling recently shared a tweet announcing that Lumis will return to the promotion under his real name, Samuel Shaw, on June 24th.

Prior to NXT, Dexter Lumis was associated with IMPACT Wrestling, where he debuted in August 2010 and assaulted Tommy Dreamer during his match against Raven. The former NXT star was the winner of IMPACT's tryout program 'Gut Check' in 2012, wherein he was awarded a developmental contract with the promotion and moved to Ohio Valley Wrestling.

