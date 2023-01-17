"Just put his wife out there" - Veteran details how Triple H can book top WWE star's heel turn (Exclusive)

Former WWE personality Vince Russo had a suggestion for Triple H on how to book a possible Cody Rhodes heel turn.

The American Nightmare is currently one of the company's most popular babyfaces. His performance against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell further solidified him as WWE's top face as he defeated the Visionary despite suffering a torn pec before the match.

However, many, including our host Dr. Chris Featherstone, believe that the former AEW star's heel turn is imminent down the line. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted a way to book the turn:

"Just put his wife out there with him. That's what you got to do, bro. I swear to God, they're doing these babyface workouts, bro, do not put his wife in those. Like I am telling you, do not put [her]. I don't know this woman from a hole in the wall, but she just comes across as the most unlikable human being on the planet. Do not put her in these babyface vignettes." [29:35 - 30:02]

Cody Rhodes will take part in Triple H's first WWE Royal Rumble

Triple H will book his first Royal Rumble event a week from this Saturday. The Game is bound to pull out all the stops to make the event historical, and Cody Rhodes announcing his return will provide him with a much-needed boost.

The American Nightmare was last seen in action at Hell in a Cell, where he defeated Seth Rollins for a third time. He then took time off to recover from the injury he suffered before the match.

Besides Cody Rhodes, there are also rumors of former stars like Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble. So far, only a handful of stars have declared themselves for the over-the-top-rope battle royal, and one can expect Triple H to pull off some surprises as we approach the Premium Live Event.

What do you think Triple H has up his sleeves for Royal Rumble? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

