"Just because a script says stop, doesn't mean The Rock stops" - Dwayne Johnson addresses heinous actions post WWE RAW

The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) has sent a warning to his fellow WWE colleagues after attacking a non-wrestler following the conclusion of this week's RAW.

On the go-home edition of RAW before WrestleMania XL, The Final Boss, alongside his Bloodline stablemates, brutally attacked Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. A referee tried to check on Rollins following the assault, which caught the attention of Rocky. The Hollywood megastar shockingly whipped the match official with the same weight belt he used to take out the babyfaces.

Following the show, the multi-time WWE Champion took to Instagram and shared a video of his attack on the referee. In the post's caption, The Rock claimed that he was not bound by a script and "no one" was safe in the company.

"Fu***d around and found out, didn’t you boy? Everyone knows how I feel when RAW or SmackDown goes off the air - just because a script says we stop, doesn’t mean The Rock stops. No one is safe. Including referees. - Final Boss @wwe @tkogrp."

WWE RAW Superstar Seth Rollins criticized The Rock for his recent comments

Since his return to WWE, The Rock has taken credit for making professional wrestling cool again. The Final Boss' comments haven't sat well with some top names like Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, who have consistently contributed to the promotion's success in recent years.

The Visionary went as far as challenging the Hollywood megastar for a one-on-one match on this week's RAW. However, Rollins ultimately took on Solo Sikoa in the main event of the red show.

At a recent house show in Rockford, Rollins fired shots at Rocky and said that the latter was making baseless comments since returning to the company.

“The last few weeks the biggest star in Hollywood has returned to the WWE. And man, he’s said a lot of really dumb s**t. We’ve got to be real, right? That’s The Rock’s thing. We got to be real. There are no standards and practices here in Rockford. So you wanna know what’s real? All the dumb s**t The Rock’s been saying over the last month, the worst thing that I have heard is he’s taking credit for making professional wrestling cool."

The Final Boss will team up with his cousin, Roman Reigns to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Night One. Will the Samoans emerge victorious against the babyfaces? Only time will tell.

