"Just stay away from the company" - WWE Universe tears into Ronda Rousey after recent social media battle

Ronda Rousey has once again taken her issues with the WWE SmackDown women's division out into social media.
The war of words started with a tweet from Ronda throwing shade at Natalya and Damage CTRL. She mentioned that The Queen of Harts was out every week looking for tag team partners. She also stated that Dakota Kai and IYO SKY barely defended the Women's Tag Team Championships, while their male counterparts, The Usos, were having title defenses almost every week on TV.
Nattie and Bayley both lashed out at The Rowdy One, and the bitter exchange has continued since on social media.
The WWE Universe seems to have gotten in on the action, going after The Baddest Woman on the Planet when she tweeted about Kai and SKY only defending their titles at untelevised live events.
Some fans were quick to dismiss Rousey and even mocked her promo and in-ring skills.
Some fans corrected The Baddest Woman on The Planet for a spelling error in her tweet.
Others thought that this could be WWE sowing the seeds for a battle between Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Damage CTRL for the women's tag team championships.
Ronda Rousey was seen on WWE SmackDown this past Friday
The Twitter rant from Ronda Rousey came after a heated incident on this week's episode of SmackDown.
Natalya was scheduled to face Shayna Baszler in a singles contest, and she got herself cleared for the match, disregarding the doctor's orders advising her not to compete. Tegan Nox got involved and mentioned that she would be out there watching Nattie's back just in case Rousey got involved.
The Queen of Harts put on a valiant fight, but Shayna was too good for her, making her tap out. Things broke down after the match when Ronda and Shayna attempted to gang up on Natalya. However, Nox quickly jumped in and planted Rousey.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet was visibly flustered after the move as she retreated from the ring. Ronda Rousey issued a warning to Nox that she would deal with her next Friday on the blue brand.
