Ronda Rousey lashes out at three-time WWE Women's Champion amidst heated social media battle

The social media battle between Ronda Rousey and Bayley seems to have escalated to a new level.

It all started when The Baddest Woman on the Planet went off on the SmackDown women's division, taking shots at Natalya and Damage CTRL. In the initial tweet, Rousey mentioned that the duo of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY barely defended the women's tag team championships during their reign.

Bayley was quick to defend her associates and clapped back at The Rowdy One, saying that Damage CTRL defended their titles at live events every week.

In another tweet, Rousey came down hard on The Role Model. She suggested that very few people watch the title defenses at live events and that these matches were not televised for the audience at home.

"And don’t worry, me and all 15 people in Champagne, Illinois will be watching your cronies’ glorious untelevised 'title defense' tonight."

Natalya also responded to Ronda Rousey on social media

The heated battle between Ronda Rousey and the rest of the blue brand's women's division drew ire from Natalya as well.

The Queen of Harts took to Twitter to share a witty comment on Rousey and mock her belief system.

The exchange came after this week's episode of SmackDown, where Natalya faced off with Shayna Baszler. Nattie defied her doctor's orders and cleared herself to compete with Baszler.

Returning superstar Tegan Nox also got involved when she offered to watch Natalya's back just in case Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler launched a two-on-one attack during the encounter.

During the match, Nattie put on a brave fight but got caught in the Armbar, leading to a submission victory for the Queen of Spades.

In the aftermath of the encounter, Rousey and Baszler looked to lay a post-match beatdown on the veteran. However, Nox rushed into the ring and planted the Baddest Woman on the Planet, sending a strong message to the nefarious duo.

Do you think this social media exchange could lead to a matchup between Ronda and Shayna against Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

