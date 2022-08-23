"Just because you've been a wrestler for 25-30 years does not make you a writer" - Triple H receives criticism for Dexter Lumis segment (Exclusive)

Vince Russo reacted to the RAW segment where Dexter Lumis seemingly kidnapped The Miz. Russo believes WWE should have followed up on the angle during the episode.

As seen on the most recent installment of RAW, the former NXT star crashed a tag team match to assault The Miz before disappearing with the A-Lister into the crowd. The company did not provide a storyline update regarding The Miz's whereabouts, and Russo felt it was a big mistake on the creative team's part.

Vince Russo specifically targeted Triple H and took a shot at the former world champion's capabilities as the creative boss. Here's what the former WWE head writer had to say on Legion of RAW:

"I'm going to say it again. Just because you've been a wrestler for 25-30 years does not make you a writer. Case in point. Okay, bro, what's his name? Lumis? He leaves with The Miz (but he was beefing with AJ Styles); it doesn't matter. 'He left with Miz; where did they go? Where did they go? That's the problem,'" said Russo. [6:05 - 6:30]

Russo was disappointed that WWE did not delve deeper into Lumis' latest act on Monday Night RAW.

Dexter Lumis has managed to catch the audience's attention with his malicious activities outside the ring, but WWE might have failed to capitalize on the momentum that the star has garnered, as Russo added below:

"Triple H can't tell you where they went. So, they don't follow up on it. What did he do with the guy? Seriously, you've got to play that story out, bro. You've got to tell us what happened; you've got to follow up on that story." [6:31 - 6:49]

Vince Russo explains how he would have booked Dexter Lumis and The Miz's kidnapping angle

Russo masterfully scripted various iconic WWE shows during the Attitude Era. He said he would have fleshed out the Dexter Lumis angle throughout RAW's three-hour runtime had he been in charge behind the scenes.

Let Them Wrestle @LetThemWrestle Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz Dexter Lumis kidnapped The Miz 😂 https://t.co/gpkVoy06va

Vince stated that he would have kicked off the episode with Dexter Lumis' attack on The Miz before gradually revealing more details of the incident as the show progressed.

"If that's me, I'm having him kidnap the guy first thing in the show, and then bro, we're going to torture the cr** out of him for the next three hours. That's what I'm doing," Vince continued. "But no, bro, because they don't know how to write, they don't know where to go with this." [6:50 - 7:07]

Do you also feel WWE could have booked the Lumis-Miz segment better, as Vince Russo suggests? Sound off in the comments section below.

