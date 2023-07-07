"Justice for The Tribal Chief" - WWE Universe reacts to Bloodline member's message ahead of Roman Reigns' huge segment on SmackDown

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns will appear at the Tribal Court following Money in the Bank.

At the recently concluded premium live event, Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa to face The Usos in The Bloodline Civil War Match. The Tribal Chief ended up on the losing side, as Jey Uso pinned him.

Taking to Instagram, Paul Heyman sent a message ahead of the major segment on the blue brand. In reaction, the WWE Universe showed its support for Reigns by commenting on Heyman's post.

Check out the fan reactions to Paul Heyman's post on Instagram:

WWE veteran Michael Cole believes Roman Reigns and The Bloodline should be nominated for the Emmy Awards

Veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole believes that Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline should be nominated for the Emmy Awards.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Cole stated that Reigns should be the best actor in terms of the Emmys. He further mentioned that The Usos, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, all those who have been heavily involved in the storyline, should be nominated. Cole said:

“When you have a story like The Bloodline. Which, for three years, and I’ve said this on a number of occasions, should be nominated for an Emmy award. Roman Reigns should be your best actor. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, all these guys should be nominated."

The Bloodline storyline has produced some of the best moments in recent WWE history, especially during Sami Zayn's tenure in the faction. Earlier this year, Zayn betrayed The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble premium live event and was eventually booted out of the group.

The Usos also went on to quit the faction after dropping the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39.

What do you think WWE has in store for Roman Reigns in the Tribal Court? Sound off in the comment section

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes