WWE SmackDown star has a two-word response to possibly teaming up with Drew McIntyre

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross shared his thoughts on possibly teaming up with his former rival Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior was the first person Kross went after upon returning to the Stamford-based promotion last year. The duo faced off on multiple occasions that also included a Strap Match and a Steel Cage Match.

A fan recently expressed his desire to see the two former NXT Champions join forces. Karrion Kross had a two-word reaction to the possibility.

The Herald of Doomsday has been treading water ever since his feud with Drew McIntyre ended. While he has been involved in programs with notable names like AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rey Mysterio, the former NXT Champion has failed to come out on top on every occasion.

Drew McIntyre will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Crown Jewel

Drew McIntyre has displayed a different side of himself over the last few weeks. The Scottish Warrior has been particularly frustrated with the fact that the rest of the roster has accepted Jey Uso, which has led to a change in his character.

Earlier this week on RAW, Drew laid out a challenge for Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match was later made official for WWE's upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Seth was also attacked by The Judgment Day's Damian Priest afterward, but Drew refused to help out his fellow RAW member. However, The Scottish Warrior stopped Dominik Mysterio from carrying the Money in the Bank briefcase to the ring for Priest to cash it in.

