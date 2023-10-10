We got a great episode of RAW after Fastlane with two big title matches and some big setups for WWE Crown Jewel.

Ivar def. Kofi Kingston

Raquel Rodriguez def. Nia Jax via DQ

Bronson Reed def. Ricochet & Chad Gable

Drew McIntyre def. JD McDonagh

Becky Lynch def. Tegan Nox to retain NXT Women's Championship

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso def. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Seth Rollins kicked off RAW and talked about reaching his limit in the match with Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane. He said that he was still broken and wanted to take it easy for a bit before he was interrupted by Drew McIntyre.

Drew wanted a Heavyweight title match but added that he only wanted it when Rollins was at one hundred percent. The Visionary accepted the match before Damian Priest attacked him from behind.

Dominik Mysterio ran out with the MITB briefcase, but Drew stopped him from getting in the ring and tossed the case away. Rollins got back on his feet and fought back before The Judgment Day retreated.

WWE RAW Results (October 9, 2023): Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar

Kofi got an early crossbody before sending Ivar outside and hitting a dive. Kofi grabbed a table and put it up against the barricades before Ivar got a big splash on the apron. Kofi came back and hit an SOS but failed to get the pin.

Ivar got a powerslam and a powerbomb before Kofi attacked him with a shield that was at ringside. Kofi sent Ivar through a table outside before Valhalla ran distraction, but Kofi hit a Trouble in Paradise in the ring.

Ivar came back with a powerslam through a table before getting a big dive for the win.

Result: Ivar def. Kofi Kingston

Grade: B

Nakamura was in a backstage interview when he was attacked by Ricochet.

Damian Priest and JD McDonagh were arguing backstage before Rhea came in and got them to break it up. She told JD that he had to take care of Drew McIntyre tonight before we headed for the next match.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax on RAW

Nia was in control early on and drove Raquel into the barricades outside before getting Samoan Drive in the ring. Jax tried for the annihilator in the corner but Raquel countered it into a rope-assisted powerbomb. Rhea Ripley showed up and tossed Raquel out of the ring before attacking Nia.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez def. Nia Jax via DQ

Raquel came back and attacked Rhea before taking a big headbutt. Shayna Baszler came out as well and attacked Nia before she and Rhea got in each other's faces. Shayna hit a big suplex and took Rhea down with a big kick before RAW moved on.

Grade: C

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes were out next to celebrate their tag title victory. They said that they were excited to be the new champs before Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens showed up.

Sami said that the Judgment Day took the titles from them and said that he was happy that Cody and Jey were the new champs but he wanted to be the one holding the titles.

KO said that he was not happy at all to see them as champs and wanted the belts back before adding that he wanted to face them for the gold. Cody and Jey accepted the challenge and the match would take place tonight.

Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable on RAW

Ricochet was making his entrance when Nakamura attacked him and took him down. Ricochet recovered and decided to join the match anyway. Gable and Ricochet went after Reed early on and took him down in the corner.

Reed sent both opponents outside the ring before Gable took him down and hit Ricochet with a German Suplex on top of Reed. Gable got a big German Suplex on Reed in the ring before getting the Chaos Theory on Ricochet.

Reed stepped in and took Gable out before hitting the Tsunami on Ricochet and picking up the win.

Result: Bronson Reed def. Ricochet & Chad Gable

Grade: B

Becky Lynch was backstage when Xia Li showed up for the first time since WrestleMania and asked about a title match.

JD McDonagh vs. Drew McIntyre on RAW

Drew got some big back-body drops on JD early on followed by a neckbreaker before Dominik ran distraction, allowing McDonagh to take control. Outside the ring, Drew got a clothesline before Dom tossed him into the ring post.

Back in the ring, Dominik tried to interfere again and was tossed onto the announce desk before Drew got the DDT on JD. He followed up with the Claymore and picked up the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. JD McDonagh

Grade: B

Ciampa and Gargano were backstage talking about reviving their old stable DIY when they were attacked by Imperium.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tegan Nox - NXT Women's Championship match on RAW

Becky was in control early on but Tegan caught her in the corner before the champ missed a rope-assisted leg drop. Nox was sent outside before Becky hit a baseball slide but missed the dive.

Nox got some big moves in the ring and went for the Disarmher on the injured arm of the champ. Becky got out of it but took a fallaway slam before finally managing to lock in the disarmher and picking up the win.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Tegan Nox to retain NXT Women's Championship

Grade: B+

Backstage on RAW, Rhea Ripley demanded a one-on-one match against Baszler next week.

Natalya was talking to Nox about her match along with Chance and Carter before Chelsea Green and Piper Niven showed up. Niven threatened Nattie and they set up a match in the future.

Jey Uso was backstage and Drew got in his face before Sami got in between and defused the situation.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens - WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title match on RAW

Rhodes and Zayn kicked off the match and tags were made before Owent sent Jey outside and over the announce desk. A brawl broke out before the match headed back inside and KO hit a big senton on Jey from the top.

Jey and KO traded superkicks before tags were made. Sami took the Cody Cutter but dodged the Cross Rhodes and hit the Blue Thunder Bomb. Sami missed the Helluva kick and took the Cross Rhodes but Owens broke up the pin.

Owens came in and hit a stunner on Jey but Cody broke up the pin this time. Jey got the knees up for the Swanton before hitting both Sami and KO with superkicks. Sami took the Cross Rhodes before the champs hit KO with a double superkick and the modified 1D for the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso def. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles

After the match, the challengers shook hands with the champs and it looked like KO was finally warming up to Jey Uso.

Grade: B+