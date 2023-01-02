KAIRI (Kairi Sane) claims not many WWE stars have kicked out of her iconic move, was surprised by 29-year-old star 

Former WWE Superstar KAIRI was surprised when Mayu Iwatani kicked out of the Insane Elbow during their IWGP Women's Championship Match at Historic X-Over.

The Historic X-Over event was co-promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom. The show featured numerous top stars from both companies.

Speaking in an interview with NJPW, KAIRI was surprised when her 29-year-old opponent kicked out of her iconic move. The IWGP Women's Champion claimed that not many Stardom or WWE stars have been able to kick out of her Insane Elbow.

"I can’t think of many times at all that anyone’s kicked out of that in STARDOM or WWE. It really hit me when she did- I might lose this."

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



KAIRI feels a lot of responsibility as IWGP Women's Champion, and intends to live up to it on January 4!



Check out the interview!



njpw1972.com/140284



#njpw #njwk17

KAIRI claimed that numerous STARDOM and WWE stars were watching her match at Historic-X Over

During the same interview with NJPW, KAIRI claimed that the young wrestlers in STARDOM witnessed her match at Historic X-Over. She believes that numerous WWE stars also did the same.

During her time with the Stamford-based promotion, the former NXT Women's Champion was highly successful. She teamed up with Asuka on the main roster, with whom she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The 34-year-old star said:

"I think the younger wrestlers in STARDOM were watching, and I think there were a few people in the WWE locker room watching too. Mayu was proud of what she’d done in STARDOM and what she’d overcome and I felt the same way about my time in WWE, so it was a clash of those wills, I think."

Josh☕️ @joshynostalgia We may be getting Sasha Banks vs Kairi Sane in 2023 We may be getting Sasha Banks vs Kairi Sane in 2023 😭 https://t.co/STVjczMpz7

KAIRI will be defending her IWGP Women's Championship at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 show against Tam Nakano. She was confronted by her upcoming challenger at Historic X-Over.

Several reports have suggested that former WWE star Sasha Banks is also expected to make an appearance at the Tokyo Dome. She could end up confronting the IWGP Women's Champion at the show.

Do you think The Pirate Princess will be confronted by The Boss? Sound off in the comment section

