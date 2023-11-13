Kairi Sane has an interesting 4-word message after Grand Slam Champion's babyface turn was teased 

Kairi Sane has had an instant impact since her return to WWE at Crown Jewel 2023. She has officially joined the Damage CTRL faction, and in the immediate aftermath on SmackDown, Asuka seemingly joined as well. But it may come at the cost of a certain Grand Slam Champion, and Kairi Sane had a four-word message that may have a bigger meaning.

On SmackDown this week, Bayley attempted to make it seem like she was the one behind Kairi Sane's return when it was hinted that Women's Champion IYO SKY and Dakota Kai were the brains behind it. There was a tense moment where The Role Model seemed blindsided and didn't openly hug the returning Japanese star.

Playing off that, Kairi Sane replied, "Give me a huge" to a graphic of that very segment, continuing to tease turning on Bayley and kicking her out of Damage CTRL.

This wasn't the first time that a face turn was teased for Bayley this year, and if it plays out this way, then the Grand Slam Champion will turn face for the first time in four years.

Is Kairi Sane and Damage CTRL heading to WarGames?

As expected, there is likely to be one Men's WarGames match and one Women's bout.

We already know what the men's bout is as Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso will take on The Judgment Day and JD McDonagh, but a Women's match hasn't been formally announced yet.

Although Bianca Belair brought Asuka back to the fold this week, the Empress of Tomorrow turned on her mid-match to join Kairi and IYO SKY in Damage CTRL.

Dakota Kai isn't cleared yet, but if she is, then she could be the fifth member of Damage CTRL at WarGames. On the other side is likely going to be Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and one or two other stars.

Again, this is on the assumption that it's 5 vs. 5 and not 4 vs 4. The NXT era of WarGames primarily featured 4 vs. 4 matches, so if that's the case, then Damage CTRL's line-up is already set.

