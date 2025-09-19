Kairi Sane reveals stunning new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane shared a social media update revealing her new look. The Pirate Princess has massively changed the outlook of her hair.The former NXT Women's Champion is currently involved in an intriguing storyline on Monday Night RAW. She finds herself conflicted amid growing tensions between her friends, Asuka and IYO SKY.The Japanese star recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself revealing her new look. The 36-year-old has adopted an eye-catching gradient color blend. A blue tone near the roots and upper lengths transitions smoothly into magenta and pink hues toward the ends.&quot;🆕💙🧜🏻‍♀️✨✨,&quot; she wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier this week on Monday Night RAW, Kairi Sane locked horns with Stephanie Vaquer. The two stars went back-and-forth in an engaging and hard-hitting bout that ended with La Primera securing the win. Unfortunately, the former Damage CTRL member suffered a minor injury during the match, busting her lower lip.Wrestling veteran wasn't much impressed with Kairi Sane and Asuka reuniting as a tag teamKairi Sane and Asuka reunited after over a year on the July edition of Monday Night RAW, as The Empress of Tomorrow made her way to the squared circle to save her fellow Japanese star from an assault from The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.Speaking on Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo made it clear that he wasn't very excited about their reunion. The veteran sarcastically compared Asuka and Sane to several famous duos of pop culture.&quot;When I saw this Asuka-Kairi Sane reunion, I said to myself, 'I swear to God, they could dig up John Lennon and George Harrison right now.' Ringo Starr is 85 years old today. Paul McCartney is in his mid-80s. You could have two guys raised from the dead, two guys 85 and over, put them together, [and] put guitars in their hands; that pales in comparison. This reunion right here, bro, Batman and Robin, Abbott and Costello, Laurel and Hardy, [and] Cheech and Chong. No. Asuka and Kairi Sane, bro,&quot; said Russo.Kairi and Asuka have challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event. Unfortunately, they failed to cross the line. It remains to be seen whether The Kabuki Warriors re-enter the title picture in the coming days.Do you think The Kabuki Warriors will win their third WWE Women's Tag Team Championship? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!