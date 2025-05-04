Kairi Sane shares update 5 months after last WWE match

WWE Superstar Kairi Sane shared an update today on social media. The former champion has not been seen since Pure Fusion Collective attacked her on RAW in December 2024.

Sane was supposed to compete in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion, but was ruled out due to the attack. She has not competed in a match since teaming up with IYO SKY in a loss to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW.

Today, the veteran shared a video of herself working out on her Instagram story. She appears to be in amazing shape ahead of her highly anticipated return to the ring.

"12-pound weight vest. #boxjumps #legdayworkout," she wrote.

Sane shared a video of her working out today on social media. [Image credit: Kairi Sane's Instagram story]

Sane is a member of the Damage CTRL faction and is in a popular tag team with Asuka, known as The Kabuki Warriors. The Empress of Tomorrow has not appeared on WWE television since Backlash 2024.

Dakota Kai was also a member of Damage CTRL, but the company released the 36-year-old on May 2 ahead of SmackDown.

WWE legend comments on Kairi Sane's tag team partner's hiatus from the company

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Asuka's absence from the company.

Asuka and Kairi Sane lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash last year in France. The Empress of Tomorrow was supposed to compete in the Queen of the Ring tournament last year, but was pulled due to a knee injury, and has not been seen since.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long stated that the company could provide Asuka with extra security. The former Women's Champion recently claimed she felt in danger due to unwanted fan activity.

"Well, if WWE is gonna work with her, they can provide her with security. I don't think that should stop her from working. If they need her on TV, she should be working. Just provide her with security," Long added. [From 5:00 onwards]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

Kairi Sane is a former NXT Women's Champion, but has never won a singles title on the main roster. It will be interesting to see when Sane finally makes her return to action.

