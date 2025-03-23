Kairi Sane spotted with released WWE star amid hiatus

Kairi Sane was spotted with a former WWE Superstar today. The Damage CTRL has not been seen on World Wrestling Entertainment television since she was the victim of an attack by Pure Fusion Collective in December 2024.

Sane took to her Instagram today to share a photo with former WWE star Xia Li. The veteran was released by the promotion in April 2024 after spending seven years with the company. She currently works for TNA Wrestling under the name "Lei Ying Lee" and teamed up with former NXT star Xia Brookside to defeat Rosemary and Savannah Evans earlier this month on Impact.

Sane took to her Instagram today to share that she recently hung out with Li and enjoyed some ice cream together. You can check out the former Women's Tag Team Champion's Instagram story in the image below.

Sane was recently spotted with Xia Li. [Image credit: Screenshot of Kairi Sane's Instagram story]

Sane was supposed to compete in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion but was replaced by IYO SKY following the attack by Pure Fusion Collective last year.

Lyra Valkyria went on to win the tournament and will be defending the Women's Intercontinental Championship against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez tomorrow night on RAW. Valkyria has also offered Bayley a title shot if she can get past Rodriguez on the red brand.

Major update on Kairi Sane's WWE return

Recently, there was a major update on Kairi Sane's highly anticipated return to WWE television.

According to a recent report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the former Women's Tag Team Champion was working out and training before returning to the ring. The 36-year-old has not wrestled since teaming up with IYO SKY in a loss to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the December 2, 2024, episode of RAW.

Sane's tag team partner in The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka, has also been out with a knee injury since May 2024. The Empress of Tomorrow has been absent since The Kabuki Warriors lost the Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash last year in France. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Kairi Sane when she returns from her lengthy hiatus.

