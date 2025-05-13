Kairi Sane spotted training with former WWE star amid hiatus

Kairi Sane has been spotted training with a former WWE star amid her hiatus from the company. The veteran has not appeared on WWE television since December 2024.

The former champion was supposed to compete in the tournament to crown the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion but was taken out by Pure Fusion Collective in a backstage attack last year and has not returned to action since. She took to her Instagram story today to share that she is training with Mina Shirakawa and former WWE star Matt Riddle. You can check it out in the image below.

Sane has been spotted training with Matt Riddle. [Image credit: Kairi Sane on Instagram]

Matt Riddle was very popular during his time with the company and is a former United States Champion. He was also in a tag team with Randy Orton, known as RK-Bro, while in the promotion. The Original Bro was released by the company in September 2023 but has found success elsewhere. Riddle is currently the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer comments on Kairi Sane's tag team partner's hiatus from the promotion

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently discussed Asuka's absence from the company.

The Empress of Tomorrow is in a tag team with Kairi Sane, known as The Kabuki Warriors. Asuka has not competed in a match since the duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash 2024.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long commented on Asuka's hiatus from the company. The veteran recently stated that she felt unsafe due to unwanted fan activity, and Long noted that the company could provide her with extra security for protection.

"Well, if WWE is gonna work with her, they can provide her with security. I don't think that should stop her from working. If they need her on TV, she should be working. Just provide her with security," Long added. [From 5:00 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Kairi Sane is a former NXT Women's Champion but has never won a singles title on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see when Sane finally makes her return to the ring.

