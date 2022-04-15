"I was gonna get fired" - Kaitlyn reveals why she quit WWE

Kaitlyn's decision to depart WWE in 2014 wasn't an easy one.

The former Divas Champion terminated her contract in WWE in January 2014 and stayed away from the industry for several years.

Former WWE Superstar Celeste Bonin was the most recent guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked why she left the company, to begin with, Bonin replied that she quit because she thought she was going to get fired.

"I left wrestling because I thought I was gonna get fired, I felt less and less relevant, I had so much shame. I gained all this weight and my body was giving me every signal that I was just not OK, emotionally, mentally, I just had so much hatred for myself," Kaitlyn explained.

The former WWE Superstar explained that being mentally drained made her want to leave, and she hates the way she left.

"I had so much resentment towards myself and that projected outwards and like, I was in self-destruct mode. So, I just asked for my release on a day…it was just like a really shi**y day. I was so disassociated with so much from that day, because it was just so painful. I didn’t understand why I was doing these things, I just was like, ‘I don’t know how to do what I wanna do’ and for a long time, I hated the way that I left."

Kaitlyn said she didn't understand how to process professional wrestling after quitting WWE

The WWE Universe hasn't seen much of Kaitlyn since she departed WWE in 2014, but she did come back to compete in the Mae Young Classic in 2018.

"My time in WWE, it would be easy to say it f**ked me up. However, I now realize — and I thought that for a long time and that’s why I didn’t do anything in wrestling for a really long time until the Mae Young [Classic] — that was such a big deal to me because I like literally didn’t know how to process it," Kaitlyn said. "Any time that I’d do an appearance or a signing or something or talk about wrestling, I’d have these feelings that I didn’t know how to process and I didn’t know how to not have them, essentially." [H/T: WrestleZone]

