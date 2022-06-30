Kane says current WWE star is as good as Shawn Michaels

Glenn Jacobs, also known as Kane, believes Seth Rollins is on the same level as Shawn Michaels as a WWE performer.

Michaels is considered by many to be the greatest in-ring talent in wrestling history. Rollins, by contrast, is widely viewed as one of the best wrestlers in the world right now. In 2014 and 2015, Jacobs worked alongside the current RAW star as part of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H’s villainous Authority faction.

Speaking on “The Bam Show,” the Hall of Famer gave major praise to the four-time WWE world champion.

“I’m a huge Seth Rollins fan,” Jacobs said. “To me, he’s on Shawn’s level. He’s just that good in the ring. I’ve been in there with a lot of very, very great performers.” [50:48-51:02]

Performing as Kane, one of Jacobs’ most notable matches against Rollins took place at Hell in a Cell 2015. The Visionary defeated his former Authority stablemate to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Kane compares Seth Rollins to Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels

Fans and legends frequently give their opinion on which four icons would appear in a wrestling version of Mt. Rushmore. Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels’ names often feature on people’s lists, alongside the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Steve Austin, and The Undertaker.

While Jacobs views Flair and Michaels as two of the greatest of all time, he believes Seth Rollins belongs in the same conversation.

“I always say Shawn Michaels is the best in-ring performer ever,” Jacobs added. “I think Ric Flair is the greatest professional wrestler ever, but as far as Shawn in the ring… just unbelievable. And I think Seth is right there with him.” [51:16-51:29]

Rollins will compete in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on July 2. He previously won the briefcase during his time as a member of The Authority in 2014.

Please credit “The Bam Show” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

We got a DX member to talk about one of their most memorable segments. Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Seth Rollins on Shawn Michaels' level? Yes No 0 votes so far