Kane spoke to Undertaker recently, comments on if the Deadman will actually retire at Survivor Series 

Ryan Satin's latest 1-on-1 interview series featured the legendary Kane and the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee shared his opinions on The Undertaker's career and the upcoming Final Farewell at Survivor Series.

Before the interview began, Kane told Ryan Satin that he spoke to The Undertaker via a zoom call the day before. The Big Red Machine was then asked whether he was surprised about The Undertaker's retirement.

Kane said that the news of Undertaker's Survivor Series farewell didn't catch him off guard as it made sense for Deadman to call it a day at the PPV at which he began his WWE career.

"Well, not really. He started his career at Survivor Series, and it seems like a good way to end it. I think it's bittersweet for all of us, of course, because not only as a fellow competitor and an important part of my career but also as a fan. The Undertaker is a timeless character, and the idea that the Undertaker is retiring is almost shocking to everyone, right? But I think if that's going to happen, I think it should be at Survivor Series that kicked off one of the greatest careers in WWE history."

Kane on if The Undertaker will actually retire at Survivor Series

Kane then opened up on whether he thinks the Undertaker would be done for good at Survivor Series. Kane brought up the 'never say never' adage while adding that you can never be sure when it comes to The Undertaker's retirement.

Kane did note that when it comes to Undertaker being a regular on the WWE roster, that part of the Phenom's career is well and truly over.

"Well, you know there is a saying in WWE, 'Never say never,' Whether you can say this is actually going to be it 'it,' I don't know. We thought it was it after WrestleMania against Roman Reigns when he left his gear in the ring and went off there. We'll see, but I think as far as having The Undertaker on as a regular on the WWE roster. Yeah, I think we can safely assume this would be the end of that part of his career."

During the interview, Kane also revealed the one match he thinks The Undertaker could have in the future. Kane will be at Survivor Series for The Undertaker's Final Farewell, and the PPV would indeed WWE have a host of memorable moments for the fans.