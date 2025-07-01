Karrion Kross' booking sparks major debate; leaves WWE veteran fuming: "I want to see new stuff" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company needs to push new talent like Karrion Kross. The star has been lagging in the midcard for a while.

Kross broke the internet with a scathing promo on the creative team during the WrestleMania weekend. However, despite the attention, the star hasn't seen a strong push on the red brand. While he continues to feature on RAW, he hasn't come up on the winning side often. In his most recent outing at Night of Champions, he lost to Sami Zayn in a singles match.

This week on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he wanted to see new talent, such as Karrion Kross, break through the ranks. The ex-writer was done with the same rehashed storylines with established stars like Seth Rollins. He felt casual fans were not interested in the same stars winning titles and major accolades in the company.

"I want to see new stuff, man. I want to see Killer Kross. I've lost track of how many titles Seth this one and how many Money in the Banks. I've lost track of all that. It means nothing, bro. It means zero." [From 51:13 onwards]

After the loss at Night of Champions, Karrion Kross attacked Sami Zayn backstage on RAW. It will be interesting to see how this feud finally ends.

