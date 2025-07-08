Karrion Kross breaks character following WWE RAW [WATCH]

Karrion Kross has established himself as a notable name on WWE RAW. Today, the former two-time NXT Champion was forced to break character as fans swarmed the star and his wife after the show.

Ad

The Herald of Doomsday is slowly becoming a fan favorite on the red brand as #WeWantKross is in full swing heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. The 39-year-old star's merchandise is one of the top-selling items on the site, and fans have voiced their support for Karrion Kross.

After the most recent edition of WWE RAW, fans waited to meet Kross as he left the building. The former two-time NXT Champion had no choice but to break character and greet the fans who were waiting for him for a while after the show in Providence, Rhode Island.

Ad

Trending

Moreover, the RAW star broke character and interacted with several members of the WWE Universe, including a heartfelt moment with a child. The 39-year-old star took time to not only greet fans but also sign a few items along the way before he left the arena with Scarlett.

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did Karrion Kross do on WWE RAW?

Karrion Kross has gained immense fan support in the past few months, and The Herald of Doomsday is making his mark on the red brand under the Triple H-led creative regime. After WrestleMania 41, the 39-year-old star entered a feud with Sami Zayn on Monday Night RAW.

The two stars feuded for weeks and had multiple segments on the show. Zayn then got a match against Kross in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions 2025. The former Honorary Uce won the one-on-one contest, but the feud wasn't over yet.

Ad

After the loss, the former two-time NXT Champion blindsided Sami Zayn before his tag team match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW. On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Karrion Kross once again attacked the former Intercontinental Champion when he was making his way to the ring.

The 39-year-old star hit Zayn with a steel pipe. Regardless of the attack, the Canadian-born star insisted on competing against Bron Breakker. Unfortunately, Sami Zayn lost the match after two spears, one outside and one in the ring, and was written off television.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!