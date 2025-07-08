Karrion Kross breaks character following WWE RAW [WATCH]

Karrion Kross has established himself as a notable name on WWE RAW. Today, the former two-time NXT Champion was forced to break character as fans swarmed the star and his wife after the show.
The Herald of Doomsday is slowly becoming a fan favorite on the red brand as #WeWantKross is in full swing heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer in New Jersey. The 39-year-old star's merchandise is one of the top-selling items on the site, and fans have voiced their support for Karrion Kross.
After the most recent edition of WWE RAW, fans waited to meet Kross as he left the building. The former two-time NXT Champion had no choice but to break character and greet the fans who were waiting for him for a while after the show in Providence, Rhode Island.
Moreover, the RAW star broke character and interacted with several members of the WWE Universe, including a heartfelt moment with a child. The 39-year-old star took time to not only greet fans but also sign a few items along the way before he left the arena with Scarlett.
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
What did Karrion Kross do on WWE RAW?
Karrion Kross has gained immense fan support in the past few months, and The Herald of Doomsday is making his mark on the red brand under the Triple H-led creative regime. After WrestleMania 41, the 39-year-old star entered a feud with Sami Zayn on Monday Night RAW.
The two stars feuded for weeks and had multiple segments on the show. Zayn then got a match against Kross in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions 2025. The former Honorary Uce won the one-on-one contest, but the feud wasn't over yet.
After the loss, the former two-time NXT Champion blindsided Sami Zayn before his tag team match against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker on Monday Night RAW. On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Karrion Kross once again attacked the former Intercontinental Champion when he was making his way to the ring.
The 39-year-old star hit Zayn with a steel pipe. Regardless of the attack, the Canadian-born star insisted on competing against Bron Breakker. Unfortunately, Sami Zayn lost the match after two spears, one outside and one in the ring, and was written off television.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!