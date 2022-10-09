"He's been knocked down so many times"- Karrion Kross breaks character to heap praise on two-time WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross is one of the fiercest characters in professional wrestling, who doesn't care much about his opponents. However, in a rare event, the Herald of Doomsday showed appreciation for his recent rival Drew McIntyre.

Kross and Drew have a similar career trajectory in a way. Both former NXT Champions were initially released from WWE, only to return after proving their worth elsewhere. They are currently two of the top stars on the blue brand.

Speaking on the Ringer Show, Karrion Kross highlighted how Drew's journey to the top has been very inspiring:

"I'm going to say something that might surprise a lot of people, but Drew McIntyre is a prime example of somebody in life, not even just in wrestling, but in life. He's been knocked down so many times personally and professionally throughout his entire life, and this guy still gets up every day. He might not be inspired. He might not feel enthusiastic or motivated, like all of us. We're all human beings, you know? It's cool to promote motivation and inspiration, but people don't wake up like that. But that guy on the days he wants to do it or the days he doesn't, he gives 110% at every single thing that he does. A lot of people have counted him out professionally throughout his career and he's always proved them wrong." [5:07 - 5:51]

Karrion Kross commented on working with Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules

Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre have been at odds ever since the former returned to WWE two months ago. The duo got a chance to settle their differences in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules where Kroos picked up the victory. The Herald of Doomsday was assisted by Scarlett Bourdeaux in his win.

On the same podcast, Kross also mentioned that he is lucky to work with the Scotsman in WWE:

"Being able to work with somebody like that, not even just professionally, but personally is...you can't make something like that happen in life. It's just something that's around and if you've prepared for that day when it comes around and you're lucky enough to be around somebody like that, then it pays off and I felt like for me it paid off tonight." [6:22 - 6:43]

It's still too early to say whether Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre will continue their rivalry moving forward or go their separate ways. However, since their match at Extreme Rules ended with an interefernce, a rubber match between the two could be on the cards down the line.

