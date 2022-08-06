Karrion Kross breaks silence with a 2-word message after returning to WWE

This week's episode of SmackDown ended with a massive surprise as former NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his return to WWE after being released last year.

The main event segment of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns brag about his victory over Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2022 and address his upcoming match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle. McIntyre interrupted Reigns' promo and called him out for a fight.

However, before the Scottish Warrior could make his way to the ring, he was attacked by a mystery person, who was Karrion Kross. After Kross laid down McIntyre, Scarlett placed an hourglass at ringside in front of the Bloodline, making their intentions clear to come after The Tribal Chief.

The former NXT Champion has now broken silence following his surprise WWE return tonight with his popular catchphrase.

You can watch the full video of Kross and Scarlett's return to Friday Night SmackDown this week below.

Karrion Kross' main roster run last year was highly criticized by fans

Former NXT Champion Kross was called up to the main roster on the July 19, 2021 episode of Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately, he lost his very first match on RAW against Jeff Hardy in less than two minutes, while still being the NXT Champion.

After losing the NXT title, he moved to the Red brand full-time and was given a new look with a gladiator helmet and suspenders. This new look and character was highly criticized by fans and fellow wrestling personalities as it completely took away the mystique of his character from NXT.

Additionally, WWE separated him from his NXT on-screen manager and real-life wife Scarlett on the main roster, who was a huge part of his success. Ultimately, Karrion Kross and Scarlett were released from WWE on November 4, 2021, alongside multiple other talents.

How excited are you for Karrion Kross' WWE return and the teased match against Roman Reigns?

