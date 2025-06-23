Karrion Kross breaks silence after rumors of him leaving WWE

There have been rumors that Karrion Kross was done with WWE and that he'd said farewell to fans at a recent show. Now, the star has spoken up.

It was thought by many that Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were saying farewell to everyone at WWE Main Event after he beat Cruz Del Toro and took a moment to celebrate with fans. The star then carried Scarlett to the back in the midst of a standing ovation. This led fans to believe he was leaving. It was reported earlier that this was not the case, and it was more of a "good soldier" nod.

Now, the star has taken to social media and posted the video of him that had circulated as him possibly saying goodbye. He instead talked about how grateful he was to the fans for the way they greeted him and reacted whenever he appeared on WWE TV.

"Every week I see the shirts in crowd, The shirts online, The signs in the audience, Even the signs in the events I’m not on when televised, I hear you in the crowd, I meet you in person during the weeks everywhere I go, And read about the support every single day online. ⏳🤝⏳"

Karrion Kross has become an icon in WWE

While not wrestling regularly on WWE TV, Karrion Kross has regularly appeared on the programming in backstage segments with different stars. He has become beloved by fans over the past few months, with them supporting him despite his current lack of a major television role.

At this time, there does not seem to be a set plan for him, even though he seems to be going after Sami Zayn. Whether the company pushes him in a big way or not remains to be seen, but he's already made a big impact in the company and has quickly become an icon.

