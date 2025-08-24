Karrion Kross breaks silence after shocking first appearance outside WWE

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently took to social media to break his silence after making a huge appearance on a recent wrestling show. It was Kross' first appearance in a wrestling company since he left the Stamford-based promotion.

In recent months, Karrion Kross has become one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. During his time in WWE, fans were asking the Triple H-led creative team to push Kross every week. However, despite being a fan favorite, the former Final Testament leader's contract was not renewed, and he left the company.

Since his exit from the Stamford-based promotion, Karrion Kross has now made his first appearance at GCW Homecoming: Night One. Kross, alongside his wife, Scarlett, helped Shotzi emerge victorious against Matt Cardona. This appearance came as a shock, as many expected him to join AEW.

Following the show, the former SmackDown star took to X/Twitter to upload a video of his promo. In his post's caption, Kross hyped up his appearance at GCW, writing that it was not a "PG land."

"No need for rhyme. No need for reason. This ain’t PG land. And it isn’t for everybody. THIS IS GC F**KING W. #GCWHomecoming @ShotziTCB @Lady_Scarlett13 @GCWrestling_," he wrote.

Check out his post here.

Former WWE writer believes AEW should sign Karrion Kross

During a recent edition of Writing with Russo, former WWE writer Vince Russo said that he believed AEW President Tony Khan should jump on the opportunity to sign Karrion Kross.

Russo added that Kross' signing with All Elite Wrestling could attract the Stamford-based promotion's fans as well.

"I swear to God, if I was Tony Khan, man, freaking hire Kross and make him 'The Man.' Revolve everything around him. They can steal WWE viewers by doing that, bro, without a shadow of a doubt. I don't think Tony Khan has had this type of opportunity with any other guy they've released. You know, like Rusev and all the guys they have released. This is the guy that if you took right now, strapped a rocket to him, AEW could make a little bit of noise."

It will be interesting to see what Karrion Kross has planned for his future in the professional wrestling world.

