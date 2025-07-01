Karrion Kross buried again; WWE veteran questions "brain dead" creative decisions (Exclusive) 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently blasted the company for not investing in Karrion Kross. The star lost a huge matchup at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Zayn and Kross clashed at Night of Champions. Karrion Kross grabbed the advantage in the initial stages of the match with a couple of vicious Doomsday Saito Suplexes. However, Sami finally prevailed with a Helluva Kick for the win.

On the latest Legion of RAW podcast, Russo questioned WWE's compulsive need to push Sami Zayn. He stated that Karrion Kross and Scarlett could be a much bigger attraction than Sami. The ex-WWE writer was irate with the company's decision to continually push Sami at the expense of other stars.

"I don't know what it is with this fascination, bro, with Sami Zayn that they're putting him over Kross at Night of Champions. For what? You're gonna tell me you look at Sami Zayn and you look at the package with Kross and Scarlett, and you're gonna tell me the money's in Sami Zayn? Like, bro, I swear, you've gotta be brain dead. There was no reason in the world for Kross to lose that match." [From 31:45 onwards]

Kross attacked Sami Zayn backstage this week, signaling that their feud was far from over.

