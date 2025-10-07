  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Karrion Kross calls out Triple H following WWE exit

Karrion Kross calls out Triple H following WWE exit

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 07, 2025 20:06 GMT
Kross is no longer with the promotion. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Kross is no longer with the promotion. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently called out Triple H. The Herald of Doomsday and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, exited the promotion earlier this year.

Ad

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were guests on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, and The King of Kings was brought up. Kross noted that it was strange that The Game tried to spin it that fans were chanting for Brock Lesnar during his appearance on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 post-show. Scarlett Bordeaux also suggested that the moment made things so much worse. You can check out the video in the post below.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Strange thing to do," said Kross.
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Kross was the leader of The Final Testament faction alongside Scarlett Bordeaux, The Authors of Pain, and Paul Ellering during his time in the company. The 40-year-old captured the NXT Championship during his time in the company but never won a title on the main roster. He lost to Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in his final match with the company.

Former WWE writer comments on Triple H's issues with Karrion Kross

Wrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Triple H not getting the best out of Karrion Kross while he was in the company.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Russo commented on egos in the wrestling business and suggested that The Game was not a fan of Kross. He noted that a star could have all the talent in the world, but it doesn't matter if the boss isn't a fan.

"It's one of the only businesses where business doesn't supersede everything. Karrion Kross is business. Kross is money. Obviously, Triple H has a problem with Kross, and that problem superseded the business and the money." Russo continued, "One guy doesn't have to like you. And it's over. It is absolutely over. And that's what happened here. The guy's got money written all over him. But that was secondary to the way Triple H felt about him," he said.
Ad

Only time will tell what the future holds for Kross and Bordeaux in the world of professional wrestling after they departed WWE earlier this year.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications