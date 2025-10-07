Karrion Kross calls out Triple H following WWE exit

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently called out Triple H. The Herald of Doomsday and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, exited the promotion earlier this year.Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were guests on Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, and The King of Kings was brought up. Kross noted that it was strange that The Game tried to spin it that fans were chanting for Brock Lesnar during his appearance on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 post-show. Scarlett Bordeaux also suggested that the moment made things so much worse. You can check out the video in the post below.&quot;Strange thing to do,&quot; said Kross.Kross was the leader of The Final Testament faction alongside Scarlett Bordeaux, The Authors of Pain, and Paul Ellering during his time in the company. The 40-year-old captured the NXT Championship during his time in the company but never won a title on the main roster. He lost to Sami Zayn at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in his final match with the company.Former WWE writer comments on Triple H's issues with Karrion KrossWrestling legend Vince Russo shared his thoughts on Triple H not getting the best out of Karrion Kross while he was in the company.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Russo commented on egos in the wrestling business and suggested that The Game was not a fan of Kross. He noted that a star could have all the talent in the world, but it doesn't matter if the boss isn't a fan.&quot;It's one of the only businesses where business doesn't supersede everything. Karrion Kross is business. Kross is money. Obviously, Triple H has a problem with Kross, and that problem superseded the business and the money.&quot; Russo continued, &quot;One guy doesn't have to like you. And it's over. It is absolutely over. And that's what happened here. The guy's got money written all over him. But that was secondary to the way Triple H felt about him,&quot; he said.Dom | Pixelmaster211 @Pixelmaster_211LINKI really miss Karrion Kross on #WWERaw #WeWantKrossOnly time will tell what the future holds for Kross and Bordeaux in the world of professional wrestling after they departed WWE earlier this year.