Triple H's recent actions called "dumb" and offensive toward RAW star by ex-WWE employee

A former WWE employee called Triple H's recent actions "dumb" and offensive toward a current RAW star. The company's chief content officer made headlines after SummerSlam for seemingly ignoring fans.

During the SummerSlam Post-Show, The Game joined Big E, Joe Tessitore, and Peter Rosenberg to discuss Night Two of The Biggest Party of the Summer. They were talking about Brock Lesnar's shocking return when the fans in attendance started chanting, "We want [Karrion] Kross." Former broadcaster Jonathan Coachman recently spoke about the incident.

The King of Kings appeared to ignore what fans were chanting by saying that they got what they wanted in Brock Lesnar. Karrion Kross even took offense at what transpired and made it known on social media, where he seemingly has plenty of support from the WWE Universe.

Jonathan Coachman called the Hall of Famer's behavior "dumb" and offensive toward The Herald of Doomsday on The Coach & Bro Show with former WWE writer Vince Russo.

"It was a dumb thing for Triple H to do, and also offensive to Karrion Kross," Coachman said. [57:09 - 57:15]

In addition to Karrion Kross acknowledging what his boss did, Braun Strowman called out WWE for not listening to its fans. Triple H's actions came at a time when Kross and his wife, Scarlett, are reportedly close to becoming free agents.

Triple H thinks Cody Rhodes is on the same path as John Cena

Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena at SummerSlam to become the new WWE Champion. On the SummerSlam Post-Show, Triple H shared his take on Rhodes possibly going on the same path as Cena as the face of the company.

"It's the day-to-day. He's on a grind. He's doing what John Cena did. There are certain places that people go, and they get on that top level, where sometimes they want to back off the workload. Other guys want to increase the workload. Cody is of the mindset that John Cena is where he's like, 'Give me everything. I will do every single thing you want me to. I won't say no to anything.'" [1:02:30 - 1:02:50]

After their hard-fought match, Cena seemingly passed the torch to Rhodes in an emotional moment.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Coach & Bro Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

