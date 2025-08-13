Karrion Kross details shocking death pitch before his WWE exit

Karrion Kross revealed that he was open to his WWE character dying ahead of his exit from the company. The veteran lost to Sami Zayn in a singles match at SummerSlam 2025 earlier this month.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Karrion Kross revealed that he was open to having his character die on WWE television before his departure from the company. The Herald of Doomsday shared that he wanted his storyline with Sami Zayn to be much bigger, and he enjoyed working with him.

"I would have liked to have gone bigger. Maybe we chase up somewhere really high, and maybe I slip, so we protect his integrity as a good guy. I slip and fall off something really high. I would have liked to have gone bigger. Maybe a scaffold with lava and alligators with top hats," he said.

Karrion Kross then noted that he was okay with his character dying on television to benefit the storyline.

"Sure, why not? These people paid good money for those tickets at SummerSlam, why not give them something really... like, 'Oh my God, do you remember that?' you know? It was a crazy card. Lots of stipulations, lots of different match types, belts. I would have liked to have done the match in a bigger fashion if I was allowed to," he added.

You can check out the video below:

Kross also revealed during the conversation with Helwani that his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, was not offered a new contract by WWE.

Former WWE writer comments on Karrion Kross' future

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Karrion Kross' future in professional wrestling.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that Kross and Scarlett would be better off outside WWE. He noted that the two stars should head to Hollywood following their exit from the company.

"The best thing in the world that could happen to Kross and Scarlett is for them not to get their contract renewed. That is the best thing. They are so much better than everybody on this show; they need to get agents, they need to go to Hollywood. They need to make movies," he said.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Karrion Kross in professional wrestling and if he will ever return to WWE down the line.

