Karrion Kross not in direct contact with Triple H despite WWE return rumors: "It's a very weird situation"

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently revealed that he was no longer in direct communication with the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. The former Final Testament leader and his wife, Scarlett, recently exited the Stamford-based promotion.Despite becoming one of the hottest names in World Wrestling Entertainment in recent months, Karrion Kross' and Scarlett's contracts were surprisingly not renewed. Kross recently revealed that he was only given 24 hours to accept the terms of his contract.During his interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the host asked Karrion Kross if he had a direct conversation with Triple H about his contract. The former SmackDown star revealed that he talked to The Game earlier this year and made it clear that he wanted to stay with the company.Kross added that he was no longer able to communicate directly with The King of Kings, and all the conversation was happening through a mediator, which he found extremely unusual.&quot;I had a conversation with [Triple H] earlier in the year about all of this. They took a point man and they put him between us to communicate. Now, the point man is responsible for all the dialogue. He knows what I want to do... I've made it very, very clear that I want to keep the lanes of communication and dialogue open. It's a very weird situation. It's weird, dude.&quot; [H/T Ariel Helwani]Check out a clip of the interview below:Karrion Kross sent a message after his departure from WWEAfter exiting WWE alongside his wife Scarlett, Karrion Kross took to X/Twitter to send a message. The 40-year-old revealed that he was now accepting bookings from different wrestling promotions.&quot;Hey... life is fighting, right? Now accepting bookings: Business@killerkross.com See you all again soon.&quot;According to several rumors, Karrion Kross and Scarlett will return to WWE soon. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the stars' future.