  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Karrion Kross not in direct contact with Triple H despite WWE return rumors: "It's a very weird situation"

Karrion Kross not in direct contact with Triple H despite WWE return rumors: "It's a very weird situation"

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 14, 2025 08:48 GMT
Karrion Kross is no longer under contract with WWE [Image credits: WWE
Karrion Kross is no longer under contract with WWE [Image credits: WWE's and Kross' Instagram handles]

Former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently revealed that he was no longer in direct communication with the company's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. The former Final Testament leader and his wife, Scarlett, recently exited the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Despite becoming one of the hottest names in World Wrestling Entertainment in recent months, Karrion Kross' and Scarlett's contracts were surprisingly not renewed. Kross recently revealed that he was only given 24 hours to accept the terms of his contract.

During his interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, the host asked Karrion Kross if he had a direct conversation with Triple H about his contract. The former SmackDown star revealed that he talked to The Game earlier this year and made it clear that he wanted to stay with the company.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kross added that he was no longer able to communicate directly with The King of Kings, and all the conversation was happening through a mediator, which he found extremely unusual.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

"I had a conversation with [Triple H] earlier in the year about all of this. They took a point man and they put him between us to communicate. Now, the point man is responsible for all the dialogue. He knows what I want to do... I've made it very, very clear that I want to keep the lanes of communication and dialogue open. It's a very weird situation. It's weird, dude." [H/T Ariel Helwani]
Ad

Check out a clip of the interview below:

Ad

Karrion Kross sent a message after his departure from WWE

After exiting WWE alongside his wife Scarlett, Karrion Kross took to X/Twitter to send a message. The 40-year-old revealed that he was now accepting bookings from different wrestling promotions.

"Hey... life is fighting, right? Now accepting bookings: [email protected] See you all again soon."

According to several rumors, Karrion Kross and Scarlett will return to WWE soon. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the stars' future.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications