Karrion Kross drops major tease following WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross has shared another cryptic message on social media following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Kross is currently involved in a rivalry with Bobby Lashley on the blue brand.

Bobby Lashley has formed a new faction with B-Fab and The Street Profits on SmackDown known as The Pride. The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering recently returned to the company to align with Kross in a stable named The Final Testament. The rivalry between the two squads has been ongoing for months on SmackDown.

Kross took to his Instagram story today to share another interesting post. He shared a video from his WWE Digital Exclusive interview this past Friday night and asked an odd question.

"Who was the woman I was referring to??? Tick tock," he wrote.

Former WWE manager doesn't expect much out of Karrion Kross

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell admitted that he doesn't expect big things out of Karrion Kross and claimed that the veteran isn't panning out on the main roster.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk show last summer, Dutch Mantell questioned if Kross was going to be able to get over with WWE fans. Mantell pointed out how LA Knight is succeeding with his promos while Kross is relying on saying his "tick-tock" gimmick.

"They don't expect anything big out of Karrion Kross and AJ (Styles) because they tried Karrion Kross. I don't know what it is. Let's compare LA Knight and Karrion Kross. One guy has it, Karrion Kross doesn't. I don't care what they do with him. I don't care. LA Knight is a hell of a promo. But Kross, he's got 'Tick Tock'. That's bulls***. If I had to rely on Tick Tock as a gimmick, save your money, Mr. Kross", said Mantell.

Bobby Lashley battled Karrion Kross on the March 8 episode of WWE SmackDown but the match ended in a no contest. Kross appears to have something else planned and it will be interesting to see how the storyline between the two factions plays out on SmackDown moving forward.

