Karrion Kross sends cryptic warning following WWE SmackDown

Karrion Kross has delivered a cryptic warning on social media today following this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown in Memphis, Tennessee.

Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, and The Street Profits are known as The Pride faction on the blue brand. Karrion Kross has formed a stable of his own as well called The Final Testament, which features The Authors of Pain, Paul Ellering and Scarlett. The two factions have been in a bitter rivalry for months on WWE SmackDown.

Kross took to his Instagram today to share an interesting message; you can check it out below.

"The face of a devil. The more things change, the more they stay the same. This is the art of war. To study is essential. Choose the trees wisely in which you decide to sit under and learn from. #History," he wrote.

Both factions were not featured on this week's SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how the company books them going forward as we get closer to WrestleMania.

Bill Apter is not happy with Karrion Kross' run in WWE

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter has not been satisfied with the way the company has booked Karrion Kross.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted last year, Bill Apter criticized the company for how Kross was presented. He suggested that Kross will likely have to return to NXT after so many failures on the main roster so far.

"I'm so upset with what they did to him. I know Karrion Kross from the indies when Charlie Hartman used to book him down in Carolina, and what star power he had in the indies. With his bald look and everything, and Scarlett with him. So I think he's going to wind up in NXT at some point. He's not making it for some reason on the main roster. I think they killed him off too many times already. But I think he'll be a good fit as another guy to bring down to NXT at this point," he said.

The veteran is a two-time NXT Champion but has never won a title while being a part of WWE's main roster. Kross is a talented performer, and only time will tell if the company has any plans for him at WrestleMania XL.

