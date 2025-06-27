Karrion Kross finally breaks silence on rumors behind his WWE bookings

Karrion Kross is currently one of the most popular stars among the WWE Universe. However, his bookings have been very lackluster, with the star having wrestled only two matches on television, despite regular appearances in backstage segments on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Over the last few months, there have been several speculations about why the two-time NXT Champion was not getting a major push. Earlier this week, a very strange report surfaced online, claiming that it was due to the star's reluctance to take a bump on his back.

Karrion Kross addressed the rumor while speaking in an interview with The National. The 39-year-old noted that it was among several other fabricated articles written about him. The former Final Testament leader opined that this was the weakest of them all. He also talked about another bizarre article he had come across recently.

Ad

Trending

"I thought out of all the crazy articles that are fabricated about me every week, that was the weakest. There was another wild one I saw last week that was even funnier. It said something like, ‘Karrion Kross is going to come to Monday Night RAW, and he's going to quit and do a shoot promo live, and then walk out.’ I thought that was a good one. But I don’t really respond to any of them. There’s a crazy one about me every week or two. You just kind of have to laugh," he said. [H/T: The National]

Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Karrion Kross is all set to wrestle at a premium live event for the first time in 2025 at the upcoming WWE Night of Champions. He will lock horns with former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

Wrestling veteran predicts Karrion Kross to lose at WWE Night of Champions

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his prediction for the much-awaited clash between Zayn and Kross.

Ad

Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the veteran predicted Sami Zayn to emerge victorious in Riyadh. Russo reasoned that Kross' contract was set to expire in August, and he believes the wrestling promotion does not want the star to have a strong case while negotiating a future deal.

"I think Sami may get this win, bro, because Kross' contract is up in August, and you know, and it looks to me like they don't want Kross to have any bargaining power whatsoever. That's what it looks like to me, and putting Sami over Kross, to me, that will be the death nail," he said.

Ad

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Kross is yet to win a televised WWE match in 2025. It remains to be seen how he fares against Sami Zayn at the premium live event tomorrow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!