WWE star will lose at Night of Champions because his contract is expiring, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Jun 24, 2025 07:55 GMT
WWE Night of Champions is set to be an exciting affair. (Image via WWE on X)

WWE's upcoming Premium Live Event, Night of Champions, is shaping up to be an exciting event. The show has multiple title matches and the finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournament on the card. Another big match was added to the show during the latest episode of RAW, and Vince Russo recently made his prediction for the match.

For weeks, Karrion Kross has been trying to get Sami Zayn to turn over to the dark side. Following his loss to Randy Orton on last week's SmackDown, Zayn lost another opportunity to become World Champion. Kross taunted him for the same on RAW, and the honorary Uce announced that a match between the two for Night of Champions has been made official.

Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo claimed that Kross would be on the losing end after the match. His contract is set to expire this August, and he feels that might play a part in WWE's booking of this result.

"I think Sami may get this win, bro, because Kross' contract is up in August, and you know, and it looks to me like they don't want Kross to have any bargaining power whatsoever. That's what it looks like to me, and putting Sami over Kross, to me, that will be the death nail," Russo said. [From 17:13 onwards]

Other matches on the Night of Champions card include title defenses of both the Undisputed WWE Championship and the United States Championship. John Cena is set to defend his title against CM Punk while Jacob Fatu goes head-to-head with his former tribal chief, Solo Sikoa.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Angana Roy
