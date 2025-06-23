4 WWE titles that should change hands during Night of Champions weekend

WWE Night of Champions is just about here. The big-time premium live event is set to take place this weekend. More specifically, Night of Champions will be held live on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As if that big event isn't enough, Friday Night SmackDown the night prior will also be a big deal. The blue brand's next episode will also be held in Saudi Arabia. With that, World Wrestling Entertainment has stacked both cards.

In fact, there are numerous title matches across both nights. This includes bouts from both the men's and women's divisions, plus both world and mid-card titles are scheduled to be on the line.

Realistically speaking, not every title that is set to be on the line this weekend will change hands. Still, there are certain championships that need to be swapped from champion to challenger. This article will look at four titles that Triple H and Co. need to have change hands during Night of Champions and SmackDown this weekend.

Below are four WWE titles that should change hands during the Night of Champions weekend.

#4. Giulia should win the Women's United States Title

Zelina Vega was long one of WWE's most underrated performers. She did win the first-ever Queen's Crown, which has since been retconned to the Queen of the Ring title, plus tag team gold. Still, it wasn't until recently that she won her first singles belt: the Women's United States Championship.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion certainly has her work cut out with her upcoming defense. Zelina will be defending her prized belt against The Beautiful Madness. Giulia and Zelina promoted their bout in a special video package, which can be seen posted above.

Zelina winning the title made for a great moment. With that being said, she feels like a transitional champion and somebody who shouldn't have a long reign with the gold. Transitioning the belt from Vega to Giulia should be done this Friday night on SmackDown.

#3. Solo Sikoa dethroning Jacob Fatu is best for the story

Jacob Fatu is one of the most charismatic and entertaining superstars in WWE today. His incredible athleticism and intensity have caused Fatu to turn babyface. He is also the United States Champion, after he won the gold at WrestleMania when he defeated LA Knight.

At Night of Champions, Jacob will defend the United States Championship against his former stablemate, Solo Sikoa. Jacob left the WWE faction in a very violent manner when he laid out The New Bloodline leader at Money in the Bank.

While Jacob's reign as champion is far from stale, he should lose the title this weekend. This is solely to serve the story. If Hikuleo or a returning Tonga Loa, for example, helps Solo win the belt, it would create an interesting chase. The Samoan Werewolf fighting off Sikia, JC Mateo, and any other New Bloodline members in a quest to reclaim the gold would be exciting.

#2. AJ Styles needs to dethrone Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is an interesting figure. On one hand, he has spent the bulk of the past three years as WWE's most hated performer. On the other hand, fans are starting to enjoy his antics and even cheered for Dom as he won the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania.

While his win was exciting, Dominik shouldn't hold the Intercontinental Title for much longer. In fact, he should drop the belt to the man looking to take the title from him at WWE Night of Champions: AJ Styles.

AJ has been without gold for far too long, and Dominik has already had multiple successful title defenses. With a proper babyface turn likely coming and a potential split from The Judgment Day, the title changing hands is for the best.

#1. CM Punk should capture the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena is the Never Seen 17. He captured the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. This marked an unheard-of 17th world title reign. It was truly historic.

While Cena winning the gold was great, the reality is that his title reign, and even the bout in which he won the gold, have mostly been disappointing. As he nears his retirement, it is clear that the future WWE Hall of Famer can't quite go at the level he once did.

Due to that, CM Punk should dethrone John Cena of the coveted prize at Night of Champions. Punk is capable of better matches at this point in his career, and a loss could be the start of Cena turning babyface again before he hangs up his boots in December.

