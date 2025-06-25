Bizarre reason why WWE isn't pushing Karrion Kross; it’s not his contract - Reports

Karrion Kross is currently one of the most popular WWE stars, but he barely gets a match on television. The latest report suggests a bizarre reason why The Herald of Doomsday hasn't received a push on the main roster.

Kross' luck changed this past Monday when he was booked to face Sami Zayn at Night of Champions. It will be his first premium live event match since WrestleMania 40 and his first singles match at a PLE since Crown Jewel 2022.

One of the rumored reasons why the two-time NXT Champion has not been featured more is due to his contract status. It's reportedly expiring this summer, though his new merchandise indicates otherwise.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch, one reason for Karrion Kross' lack of push is his alleged reluctance to take flat back bumps. It's a weird reason, considering flat back bumps are one of the first things that are taught in pro wrestling schools.

"I talked about this when he was all the rage in NXT and coming out of TNA. I was like, 'Wrestlers are telling me when he gets to the main roster, nobody’s gonna put up with the fact that he doesn’t take bumps.' He’s scared to bump. He doesn’t flat back bump. I don’t know if he’s got an injury or a concern," Keller said on his post-RAW podcast.

The report added:

"He favors one side, which can cause an injury, so I don’t know if he has a pre-existing condition or he’s just not comfortable taking bumps. I don’t know; I don’t have the inside story on that. But I know wrestlers who I chat with about things when I want wrestlers’ insight are like, 'Oh, right, Wade, you're right when you say Karrion Kross won’t be a big star on the main roster,' but one of the reasons you are missing out is just watch his next match. He just doesn’t really take bumps." [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Fans online have begun searching for clips and watching matches featuring Karrion Kross. Some found what Wade Keller was talking about, while others saw him taking flat back bumps with no problems.

Karrion Kross comments on getting a match against Sami Zayn at Night of Champions

After Dominik Mysterio was pulled out of Night of Champions due to injury, the card needed a new match. On this week's RAW, a Street Fight bout between Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley and Karrion Kross vs. Sami Zayn were added to the card.

Later, in a post on X, Kross credited his fans for making it possible. He has been gaining a lot of cheers over the past few weeks despite being barely shown on television. His merchandise is also reportedly moving well.

"All of you online & especially live at the shows made this happen. Stay loud for what you like and what you want to see. Keep it positive, and they will always listen. In closing: I told you, I’m very big on loyalty. When you show up for me, I’ll show out for you," Kross wrote.

Night of Champions is scheduled for June 28 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

