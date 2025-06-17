Karrion Kross finally comments on being kept off WWE RAW

Karrion Kross is riding on a massive support of WWE fans these days. The 39-year-old superstar once again received a huge pop from the fans on the Main Event show before last night's RAW in Green Bay, where he defeated Cruz Del Toro in a singles match.

Ad

The fans have been cheering for Kross lately, with many calling for his participation in the big matches and mainstream storylines on TV. However, he hasn't been part of any big feud, and instead has been featured in backstage segments on RAW.

WWE Universe also did not like the company filing in the mystery spot for the last participant in the first round of the King of the Ring tournament with Jey Uso. Many expected RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, to give that spot to Kross, but The Yeet Master was announced as the fourth superstar last Friday.

Ad

Trending

Amid this, Karrion Kross has finally spoken up about not getting opportunities on Monday Night RAW. Kross' last match on the red brand took place in April 2025 ahead of WrestleMania, where he failed to defeat AJ Styles in a singles match.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

The former NXT Champion took to his Instagram and seemingly sent a message to the company while thanking the fans at the same time.

"They keep us off the screen. And you keep us alive," Kross wrote on his Instagram account.

Ad

Ad

Moreover, following the exits of Carlito and other stars from WWE a few weeks ago, there were also rumors that Kross would exit the Stamford-based promotion after his contract expired.

The Doomwalker's contract is reportedly set to expire this year, and it remains to be seen whether the fans will be able to persuade WWE to extend it.

Karrion Kross will square off against Sami Zayn in a singles match after the WWE King of the Ring tournament

Karrion Kross will clash against Sami Zayn in a one-on-one match after a heated exchange with the Honorary Uce on RAW last night. Kross has been filling Zayn's ears for some time, trying to convince him that he is a bad guy and that he would have been the world champion in WWE 10 times if he had explored his dark side.

Ad

However, his pleas have fallen on Zayn's deaf ears so far. Last week on RAW, the 39-year-old superstar met him backstage once again and praised the former Bloodline member for winning the first round of the KOTR tournament with the help of LA Knight, who took out Bron Breakker. However, The Honorary Uce countered it by saying that he won because he deserved the win in that match.

Sami will now face Randy Orton in the semifinals of the tournament. This week on RAW, Kross once again tried to fill in his ears, saying that Orton will do whatever it takes to win and get a spot in the finals and become the 15th time WWE Champion, while Zayn will go nowhere.

Ad

This infuriated Sami, and he lashed out at Kross. Zayn further stated that he's had enough of him and once he finishes the KOTR tournament, he will speak with Adam Pearce about a one-on-one match with Kross.

It will be interesting to see who gets the last laugh in the mega fight between Kross and Zayn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More