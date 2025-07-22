Karrion Kross gets a new name following WWE RAW

Karrion Kross is arguably on the best run of his WWE main roster career right now. The Herald of Doomsday picked up a major victory on RAW last night, following which he received a new name from his wife and on-screen manager, Scarlett.Kross has been embroiled in a feud with Sami Zayn over the last several weeks. The two faced off at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, where the former Final Testament leader lost. However, Kross continued to target Zayn and even injured his ribs by attacking him with a steel pipe. The Herald of Doomsday used the injury to his advantage in the rematch on RAW, where he finally picked up a win against the former Bloodline member. Scarlett, who played a major role in the bout's outcome, was visibly excited over her husband's win. The Smokeshow posted a picture of the two on X, where she called Karrion Kross &quot;The Killer.&quot;You can check out Scarlett's post here.The former NXT Champion was known as Killer Kross on the independent circuit. However, he has never used the moniker in the sports entertainment juggernaut.WWE rejected multiple pitches from Karrion KrossWhile Karrion Kross is currently red hot, he has spent many years in WWE trying to find his footing. In a chat with Ten Count Media, he recently revealed that many of his pitches were rejected by the company.“I would take things farther. I would take things way farther,” Kross said. “I’ve suggested to take things farther over the last three years—to be the most vile character anyone has ever seen as a villain. But they have not played out that way (...) I’ve had ideas that will probably be in the book, since they never came to fruition, that I’ll tell people about that would shock people. Really nasty, scary, bad guy heel stuff.” [H/T: Wrestling News]Kross has become popular among fans because of his recent work. He often receives the loudest ovation from the crowd despite being a heel. The Herald of Doomsday was even cheered over his rival Sami Zayn, despite the latter being one of the most beloved WWE Superstars.