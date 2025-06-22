Karrion Kross gives WWE RAW star a new name; he responds with a challenge

Karrion Kross gave a popular WWE star a new name today, and the veteran responded with a challenge. Kross hasn't competed in a match on RAW or SmackDown since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal earlier this year.

Ivar of The War Raiders took to Instagram to show off a new photoshoot ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW. Erik and Ivar had an impressive reign as World Tag Team Champions before losing the title to The New Day at WrestleMania 41.

Karrion Kross responded to Ivar's post and gave him a new name. He referred to the RAW star as Ivar "The Hitman" Hanson, and the former champion responded with a challenge, suggesting that they could make money in a rivalry together.

Kross and the former champion traded words on social media today. [Image credit: Ivar on Instagram]

Kross's explosive rant following WrestleMania 41 caused the veteran to become much more popular among wrestling fans, but it has not led to an increase in matches on RAW.

Vince Russo claims Karrion Kross would be more popular if he left WWE

Vince Russo recently suggested that Karrion Kross would be a bigger star if he decided to leave the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend claimed that Kross would be more popular in a year if he opted to leave the promotion behind. The veteran stated that The Herald of Doomsday has learned a lot over the years and would be able to get himself over outside WWE.

"If Karrion Kross would leave the WWE now, you're gonna sit there and tell me a year from now he wouldn't be a hundred times more over? Are you kidding me? Without a shadow of a doubt. Not even close, bro. With his career in his hands and him making his own decisions, with everything he's learned, he'd be 10 times over a year from now." [From 19:01 – 19:29]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if the company has anything substantial planned for Kross in the weeks ahead on RAW.

