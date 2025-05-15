Karrion Kross makes major announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross made a major announcement today on social media. The veteran had recently gone viral for his rant following AJ Styles' loss to Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

Karrion Kross' popularity has taken an upturn since his rant after The Show of Shows, and it led to an increase in his t-shirt sales. The former NXT Champion took to X/Twitter today to share a new video and made a huge announcement regarding his merchandise. He noted that his t-shirts will now be available to purchase in person at arenas starting this Monday night on WWE RAW.

"Bringing it to your attention moving forward, from my understanding, starting this Monday night on RAW, my shirts will be available in the arena. So, that feels awesome. I want to say thank you to everybody. You guys actually made that happen, completely. I don't think I would have had a case, you know, they are doing alright online. So, they see you, and they hear you, and I just think it is important to check in with people sometimes and tell them that," said Kross. [1:04 - 1:30]

You can check out his announcement in the tweet below:

Karrion Kross attempted to get AJ Styles to use brass knuckles at WrestleMania 41, but The Phenomenal One refused. Logan Paul wound up defeating The Phenomenal One at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Former WWE writer suggests Karrion Kross would become more popular if he left the company

Wrestling legend and former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently stated that Karrion Kross would become an even bigger star if he decided to leave the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran claimed that Kross would be very successful outside the promotion. Russo suggested that with his career in his own hands, the 39-year-old would be ten times more popular in a year if he decided to exit the company.

"If Karrion Kross would leave the WWE now, you're gonna sit there and tell me a year from now he wouldn't be a hundred times more over? Are you kidding me? Without a shadow of a doubt. Not even close, bro. With his career in his hands and him making his own decisions, with everything he's learned, he'd be 10 times over a year from now," Russo said. [19:01 – 19:29]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Kross has not competed in a match on RAW or SmackDown since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 18 edition of the blue brand. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the former champion moving forward.

