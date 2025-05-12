  • home icon
  Karrion Kross shares massive achievement following WrestleMania Weekend

Karrion Kross shares massive achievement following WrestleMania Weekend

By Marc Middleton
Modified May 12, 2025 01:15 GMT
Karrion Kross and Scarlett celebrate a win on WWE Main Event
Karrion Kross and Scarlett celebrate a win on WWE Main Event (Photo credits: Karrion Kross on Instagram)

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux are poised to have their biggest run in WWE yet. The WWE Universe has embraced Kross more than ever in recent months, and this earned the happy couple a WrestleMania 41 cameo. There are other major happenings in Kross' world these days, and he's quick to remind everyone.

The Herald of Doomsday has enjoyed a surge in popularity as of late. Kross has only wrestled four times this year, and one bout was the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He lost to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee but defeated Akira Tozawa on Main Event. The fan-encouraged push led to a restocking of Kross' t-shirt, and it was recently revealed how he and Joe Hendry topped John Cena, Jacob Fatu, and Randy Orton on WWE Shop this weekend.

also-read-trending Trending

Kross took to Instagram today to react to and tout the big news. He began the caption with a quote from NBA legend Pat Riley, then warned that he is bringing the world's bad guys together. Kross ended the post with the familiar hashtag used by him and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux:

"'There can only be one state of mind as you approach any profound test; total concentration, a spirit of togetherness, and strength.' All the •bad guys• of the world are coming together united in symphony. And everyone in unison is beginning to sing two words... #TickTock [hourglass emoji] @wweshop," Karrion Kross wrote.
Kross has worked two non-WWE matches this year. He defeated Hammerstone in the main event of FSW's Chris Bey benefit show on March 23, then defeated JR Kratos at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII from GCW on April 17.

Karrion Kross releases his own documentary

Karrion Kross has always put effort into helping his own career when promoters won't. The WWE RAW Superstar has now released his own documentary in hopes of capitalizing on his recent momentum.

"The Killer" was released on Kross' official YouTube channel last week. The 47-minute doc features footage from WrestleMania Weekend and more. As of this writing, the video has just under 346,000 views.

"When the lines become blurred between reality and fiction, the only thing that remains real is the suffering we choose to endure and why," reads the video description.
Kross' biography is set to be released on Tuesday, August 5. "Life Is Fighting" will tell Kross' journey, and that of wife Scarlett, with stories from the road, advice, humor, and heartache.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
