Karrion Kross makes major announcement following WWE RAW

Karrion Kross made a major non-WWE announcement following the latest edition of the red brand. The RAW Superstar is all set to make a public appearance heading into the Stamford-based promotion's first-ever two-night SummerSlam.

Ad

The 39-year-old is currently involved in an intriguing storyline with Sami Zayn. After losing to him at WWE Night of Champions, Kross brutally attacked The Underdog of the Underground twice in two weeks ahead of his matches. The Canadian star was nowhere to be seen this week on RAW.

Earlier today, the former Final Testament leader took to his X/Twitter account to announce the date of his book tour. He revealed that it would take place in New Jersey on August 1. Kross added that the fans can get a signed copy of his book, "Life is Fighting," scheduled to release on August 5, in advance during the book tour.

Ad

Trending

"Here we go everyone… The book tour comes to New Jersey, Friday, Aug 1st 6pm at Bookends! Thanks for everyone’s inquiries, We’re finally here 💯 Link attached with all details and yes; You can get the book early in person and signed 👊🏼," he wrote.

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wrestling veteran believes Karrion Kross should replace former WWE Champion

Last week at Friday Night SmackDown, former WWE Champion and the current Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, injured his knee during his match against LA Knight. The Visionary is expected to be out of action for a while.

Speaking on the latest edition of Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, former WWE head writer Vince Russo suggested that Karrion Kross should replace Seth Rollins in the heel faction. He opined that it would be the perfect opportunity to put the two-time NXT Champion in the spotlight and find out how he fares.

Ad

"If you're asking me as a former writer, this is where you put Karrion Kross right in the spot. You pluck Karrion Kross out, and you put together a great story that gets him involved in that group [...] This is the time to slot Kross in, brother. Put your money where your mouth is. Now, we're going to put you in the spotlight. Now, we're going to see what you can do," he said.

Ad

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Paul Heyman and his associates in Seth Rollins' absence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.