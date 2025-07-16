Top name should replace Seth Rollins following heartbreaking injury, says ex-WWE writer

Seth Rollins' heartbreaking injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event shocked the industry, as The Visionary was at the top of his game on Monday Night RAW. Meanwhile, Vince Russo suggested that management replace Rollins with a top name going forward.

Karrion Kross has not only gained attention, but fans are overwhelmingly behind The Herald of Doomsday on the red brand. However, the 39-year-old star hasn't received a proper push on WWE's main roster, and Vince Russo thinks it's time to strap the rocket behind him.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, the former WWE writer said Karrion Kross should be the one to replace Seth Rollins following the latter's injury. Russo believes now is the time to push a star like Kross by adding him to the faction and putting him in bigger storylines. While the veteran stated Kross should replace Rollins, he wants The Herald of Doomsday to replace The Visionary in terms of the ongoing storyline and not in terms of the former WWE Universal Champion's standing in the promotion.

"If you're asking me as a former writer, this is where you put Karrion Kross right in the spot. You pluck Karrion Kross out, and you put together a great story that gets him involved in that group... This is the time to slot Kross in, brother. Put your money where your mouth is. Now, we're going to put you in the spotlight. Now, we're going to see what you can do," Russo said. (From 09:10 to 09:53)

Uncertainty around Seth Rollins' injury from WWE SNME - Reports

Seth Rollins' attempt to hit a springboard moonsault became the reason behind his loss to LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. The Visionary was unable to perform, and The Megastar hit a BFT to secure the win. However, there's reported uncertainty around the 5-time WWE World Champion's injury.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Rollins is dealing with an injury, but the said injury didn't occur at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta. Alvarez further stated that the angle was done to cover up the original injury.

"They say the reason these stories are conflicting is because he is hurt, but what happened on Saturday was a storyline. Meaning he is hurt, but he did not get hurt on that spot, that spot was a cover for an injury that he has which he will have worked on," Alvarez reported.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Rollins and the MITB briefcase.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Behind The Turnbuckle Studios and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

