Karrion Kross makes major career announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

A major announcement regarding Karrion Kross was made ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Kross is currently in a rivalry with Sami Zayn on WWE RAW and will be in action at Night of Champions this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Kross is featured in the short film titled Blue Evening and also helped produce the project. The film's official Instagram account announced today that Blue Evening is an official selection of the Burbank Film Festival and noted that fans should stay tuned for future screening dates.

"We are proud to announce that BLUE EVENING is an Official Selection for @burbankfilmfest. Stay tuned for screening dates, we would love all of our friends that missed us last time to come hang out and enjoy the film with us."

Dominik Mysterio was supposed to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, but Adam Pearce announced that the match had been postponed on this past Monday's edition of RAW. It was later announced that Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross would be squaring off at Night of Champions following their backstage confrontation on the red brand.

Karrion Kross reacts to being given a match at WWE Night of Champions

Karrion Kross sent a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe after it was announced that he was booked for a match at Night of Champions.

Kross' popularity surged following his rant at WrestleMania 41 about not getting enough opportunities. After being booked for Night of Champions, Kross took to social media to thank wrestling fans for their support.

"All of you online & especially live at the shows made this happen. Stay loud for what you like and what you want to see. Keep it •positive• and they will always listen. In closing: I told you, I’m very big on loyalty. When you show up for me, I’ll show out for you," wrote Kross.

Sami Zayn was eliminated by Randy Orton in the semifinals of the King of the Ring tournament. The Viper will be facing Cody Rhodes in the finals of the tournament at the PLE this weekend, with the winner earning a title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn moving forward.

