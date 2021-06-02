Karrion Kross' opponents for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: In Your House confirmed

Karrion Kross will have his work cut out at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The NXT Champion will defend his title against Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and Adam Cole in a Fatal Five-Way match at TakeOver: In Your House.

NXT kicked off tonight with an excellent triple threat match between O'Reilly, Dunne, and Gargano that was supposed to decide who would face Karrion Kross at the upcoming TakeOver event.

But Adam Cole returned and took out all three men and the referee as well. NXT General Manager William Regal and security escorted Cole from the building, and no official ruling was given on the match.

Later on, in the show, Adam Cole made his way back to the ring and called out Karrion Kross in the ring.

The Panama City Playboy had some choice words for the NXT Champion as he attempted to get under the skin of Kross in order to get a title shot.

Regal saw this occurring and came down to try and stop it, but Kross informed the NXT GM that it's about what he wanted and demanded a match with all four men at TakeOver: In Your House.

Could TakeOver: In Your House be Karrion Kross' final appearance on NXT?

Rumors have persisted for months that Karrion Kross is being "fast-tracked" for the WWE main roster.

This upcoming title defense would be the perfect exit for Kross as he could lose the NXT Championship without being pinned or submitted in the process.

If this is the last stand for Kross in NXT, he will certainly be going out in what should be a phenomenal match featuring five of the biggest names in the black and gold brand today.

We could very well have a new NXT Champion crowned at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross defending the NXT Championship at TakeOver: In Your House in a Fatal Five-Way match? Do you think this will be the last match for Kross in the black and gold brand? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.

