The wrestling world has been taken aback by the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing at the age of 36. People from across the wrestling universe, including fellow wrestlers, veterans, and fans, reacted to the news with shock and sadness. One of those is WWE Superstar Karrion Kross.

Wyatt had been away from television ever since his planned feud with Bobby Lashley was scrapped. There was recent speculation among fans that Wyatt is nearing a return to the ring, hence the news came as an even bigger shock.

Kross was rumored to join forces with The Eater of Worlds in his rumored Wyatt 6 stable once the Former WWE Champion made his return. The Herald of Doomsday had also showered praises on Wyatt along with his willingness to work with him before.

He sent an emotional message to the world in the wake of Wyatt’s passing.

"No matter what’s going on, Call up a friend today and tell ‘em you love them. You never know when that opportunity will be gone to do so.I’ll see you up there brother," Karrion Kross on Twitter.

The reason for Bray Wyatt's untimely demise

Bray Wyatt had been off TV since February

Sean Sapp from Fightful reported that Wyatt has been suffering from heart issues which were exacerbated after he contacted COVID-19 last year. These issues were the reason for his absence from WWE television over the last few months. These details were shared by his family, who wanted to clear any rumors about his passing.

There was optimism from fans that Wyatt might be returning to in-ring action soon before the news broke out. This optimism was flared by his father, Mike Rotunda (AKA IRS), telling fans at a convention recently that his son will hopefully return soon.

