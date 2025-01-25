Karrion Kross reacts after The Miz leaves RAW

The Miz officially moved to WWE SmackDown last night. Former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross has shared his reaction after The A-Lister left Monday Night RAW.

The Awesome One has been an ally of Karrion Kross and his faction for some time. In December 2024, the former World Champion teamed with Kross' group to defeat The Wyatt Sicks. The Uncle Howdy-led stable was recently transferred to SmackDown via the WWE Transfer Window. The Miz and The Final Testament believed their feud with The Sicks was finally over. However, this proved to be short-lived.

During last night's episode of the blue brand, Nick Aldis announced The A-Lister's unexpected transfer to SmackDown. The 44-year-old star appeared visibly displeased, particularly given the presence of The Wyatt Sicks on the show.

On X (formerly Twitter), Karrion Kross posted a cryptic message after The Miz was forced to leave Monday Night RAW, suggesting he could have played a role in the move.

"YES….HOW DID THAT HAPPEN??? ONE WOULD WONDER. ENJOY," wrote Kross.

WWE veteran slams fans after The Miz and major star was moved to SmackDown

Not only did The Awesome One switch brands, but the former World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest also shifted from RAW to SmackDown. Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the fans' reactions to this news.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown Live, Russo argued that the Draft is primarily a ratings strategy, designed to generate excitement and viewership. The veteran claimed fans fall for this tactic, tuning in to see which brand their favorite WWE Superstars are assigned to, only to see them appear on both shows shortly after.

"They know they pop a cheat number with the Draft. So there's gonna be the Draft. There's no doubt about that. These idiots will tune in for the Draft thinking like, 'Oh my God! This guy is on this show; this guy is on that show.' Meanwhile, three weeks later, everybody's on every show. They know they do a number with the Draft. The Draft will definitely continue," he said.

Only time will tell if The Miz has a secret assignment from Karrion Kross on SmackDown to take down The Wyatt Sicks once and for all.

