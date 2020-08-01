Karrion Kross responds to Drew McIntyre

After WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently mentioned his name on Social Media, NXT Superstar Karrion Kross has taken to Instagram to further tease a future showdown between him and The Scottish Psychopath.

In a post on his official Instagram account, Kross noted that "anything can happen in WWE", leading to members of the WWE Universe to imagine what a future match between Drew McIntyre and him would look like.

"Anything can happen in the #WWE. And it’s all the more reason why you should never miss an episode no matter what brand it is. Think about the future.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett have the "full attention" of McIntyre

During a recent Twitter Q&A session, the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre admitted that NXT Superstars Karrion Kross and Scarlett have his "full attention".

This was in response to a fans question of which NXT Superstar he'd like to work with in the future:

Since debuting on the Black and Gold brand, Karrion Kross has been near unstoppable on NXT television. With Scarlett by his side, Kross has wowed the NXT Universe with his spectacular, dystopian entrances as well as dominating victories over the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Dominik Dijakovic.

Karrion Kross has recently entered a feud with current NXT Champion Keith Lee, with fans speculating that a future showdown between The Limitless one and Kross could soon be upon us.

Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam challenge

In contrast, Drew McIntyre is the current WWE Champion on Monday Night RAW, recently surpassing 100+ days as the titleholder after capturing the gold at WrestleMania 36, defeating Brock Lesnar.

However, before any future hypothetical showdown between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre can take place, the Scottish Psychopath must first defeat Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

Monday Night on RAW, Drew McIntyre accepted The Legend Killer's challenge to a WWE Championship match at the Biggest Party Of The Summer. However, after accepting this challenge, McIntyre would be greeted with an RKO.

Have the sands of time officially started to count down on a future Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre match?