Karrion Kross responds to Triple H snubbing him in favor of Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam Post-Show

Karrion Kross was snubbed during the SummerSlam 2025 Post-Show after what was, as of now, his last match for WWE. The Doom Walker's direct response to being snubbed by Triple H in favor of Brock Lesnar was a surprising one.Kross lost to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025, and following this, the WWE contracts of him and his wife, Scarlett, expired. He confirmed multiple times that it was not a part of a story and that they were free agents. After SummerSlam Sunday, Triple H appeared to directly snub the &quot;We want Kross&quot; chants from the fans in the background, telling them that they got Brock [Lesnar] instead.During his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Karrion Kross responded to Triple H's snub by saying it was the Hall of Famer's &quot;dry sense of humor.&quot;&quot;When I did see it, I laughed because he could have misheard it. He has a very dry sense of humor, and I thought there was a chance he maybe could’ve been joking around. I’m the same way. I have a very dry sense of humor, and I’m very sarcastic. I saw it and I just laughed. On the back end of that, I was very flattered that after the show, it’s a show I’m not on, and everyone is chanting it. That was awesome. They were doing it on both nights. That was really cool. I’ve had conversations with people that [sic] have been in the business for over 30 years, and they’ve said really solid wrestlers, Dynamite Kid-level solid people have gone their whole careers and never gotten an ovation like that, never mind once.&quot; (H/T: Fightful)A former WWE figure criticized Triple H's snub of Karrion KrossFormer WWE figure Jonathan Coachman wasn't happy about how Triple H handled the &quot;We want Kross&quot; chants on the SummerSlam Post-Show.On an episode of The Coach &amp; Bro Show following SummerSlam 2025, Jonathan Coachman slammed The Game's snub of Kross.&quot;It was a dumb thing for Triple H to do, and also offensive to Karrion Kross,&quot; Coachman said. If fans take Kross' word for it, then it was just Triple H's sense of humor. The fact that he managed to keep a straight face makes it even more humorous if that is the case.Ultimately, as things stand right now, Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE contracts have expired. The former NXT Champion has made his desire clear: to continue talks with WWE for a return.