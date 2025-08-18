  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Karrion Kross responds to Triple H snubbing him in favor of Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam Post-Show

Karrion Kross responds to Triple H snubbing him in favor of Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam Post-Show

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 18, 2025 17:03 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE.com &amp; WWE on YouTube)
Picture courtesy: wwe.com & WWE on YouTube

Karrion Kross was snubbed during the SummerSlam 2025 Post-Show after what was, as of now, his last match for WWE. The Doom Walker's direct response to being snubbed by Triple H in favor of Brock Lesnar was a surprising one.

Ad

Kross lost to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2025, and following this, the WWE contracts of him and his wife, Scarlett, expired. He confirmed multiple times that it was not a part of a story and that they were free agents. After SummerSlam Sunday, Triple H appeared to directly snub the "We want Kross" chants from the fans in the background, telling them that they got Brock [Lesnar] instead.

During his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Karrion Kross responded to Triple H's snub by saying it was the Hall of Famer's "dry sense of humor."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"When I did see it, I laughed because he could have misheard it. He has a very dry sense of humor, and I thought there was a chance he maybe could’ve been joking around. I’m the same way. I have a very dry sense of humor, and I’m very sarcastic. I saw it and I just laughed. On the back end of that, I was very flattered that after the show, it’s a show I’m not on, and everyone is chanting it. That was awesome. They were doing it on both nights. That was really cool. I’ve had conversations with people that [sic] have been in the business for over 30 years, and they’ve said really solid wrestlers, Dynamite Kid-level solid people have gone their whole careers and never gotten an ovation like that, never mind once." (H/T: Fightful)
Ad
Ad

A former WWE figure criticized Triple H's snub of Karrion Kross

Former WWE figure Jonathan Coachman wasn't happy about how Triple H handled the "We want Kross" chants on the SummerSlam Post-Show.

On an episode of The Coach & Bro Show following SummerSlam 2025, Jonathan Coachman slammed The Game's snub of Kross.

"It was a dumb thing for Triple H to do, and also offensive to Karrion Kross," Coachman said.
Ad

If fans take Kross' word for it, then it was just Triple H's sense of humor. The fact that he managed to keep a straight face makes it even more humorous if that is the case.

Ultimately, as things stand right now, Karrion Kross and Scarlett's WWE contracts have expired. The former NXT Champion has made his desire clear: to continue talks with WWE for a return.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications