Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Matt Cardona, and others react after Carlito is let go by WWE

Carlito was the second WWE veteran today to announce that they were exiting WWE, and now, Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Matt Cardona, and others have reacted to the news. Earlier today, R-Truth announced that he had been released by the company.

WWE has decided to let both beloved veterans go, and the reaction online from fans has been visceral. The general consensus appears to be that the company is making a major mistake with its decisions this time. There have been reports regarding the real reason their contracts with the company were not renewed, but nonetheless, it means that WWE fans will no longer be seeing them live on TV.

Now, Scarlett Bordeaux, Karrion Kross, Lince Dorado, and Matt Cardona have all reacted to the news that the 46-year-old's contract was not going to be renewed. Carlito made an in-character joke in the announcement that he was leaving, saying that WWE was demanding that he pay back the money they had given him for "stealing money" from them. In reality, though, he was thankful to the company and fans. Scarlett Bordeaux found his joke hilarious, saying that both she and Kross had laughed about it:

"The first half of your tweet had Kevin in a tizzy 🤣."

Kross, though, appeared more infuriated in his reaction to Carlito's tweet, posting a GIF from The Shining, from a moment where an angry Jack Nicholson was knocking down things from a table.

Matt Cardona and Lince Dorado also reacted, showing the star love after hearing the news of his imminent departure, saying "The man" and "One love" respectively.

For now, Carlito has not announced what they will be doing next, but it is clear that there will be a lot of demand surrounding both R-Truth and him once both depart from the company. Fans will have to wait and see where they decide to turn up.

